Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On September 13, the band Puddle of Mudd will be releasing their latest studio offering "Welcome to Galvania." Digital Journal has the scoop. Other noteworthy songs include the unflinching "Diseased Almost," the edgy "My Kind of Crazy" and "Time of Our Lives," which is infectious. After the spitfire "Kiss It All Goodbye," it closes with "Slide Away" and the clean version of "Uh Oh." Welcome to Galvania is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, there is a lot of variety on this new album by Puddle of Mudd, and it showcases their ability to evolve and keep their music fresh and relevant. Their fans are going to love Welcome to Galvania since there is something in it for everybody. Puddle of Mudd is able to rock hard and this album garners two thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about Puddle of Mudd, check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Wes Scantlin of This is their first full-length album of new material since 2009, and it will be released on Pavement Entertainment. The eclectic CD opens with "You Don't Know," which instantly lures the listener in this brand new studio effort, and it is followed by the nonchalant "Uh Oh," as well as "Go to Hell."Other noteworthy songs include the unflinching "Diseased Almost," the edgy "My Kind of Crazy" and "Time of Our Lives," which is infectious.After the spitfire "Kiss It All Goodbye," it closes with "Slide Away" and the clean version of "Uh Oh."Welcome to Galvania is available for pre-order on Apple Music Overall, there is a lot of variety on this new album by Puddle of Mudd, and it showcases their ability to evolve and keep their music fresh and relevant. Their fans are going to love Welcome to Galvania since there is something in it for everybody. Puddle of Mudd is able to rock hard and this album garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about Puddle of Mudd, check out their official Facebook page and their official website : Digital Journal chatted with Wes Scantlin of Puddle of Mudd about the digital age of music and their new album. More about Puddle of Mudd, Album, welcome to galvania Puddle of Mudd Album welcome to galvania