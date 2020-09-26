Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'Promised Land: The Lost Album' by Earl Thomas Conley is stunning Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
On September 25, "Promised Land: The Lost Album" was posthumously released by country legend Earl Thomas Conley via BFD / Audium Nashville.
Particularly impressive about this collection is that it features a dozen of songs that were orginally recorded by Conley back in 2000 and 2001.
It was produced by the late Nelson Larkin, mixed and mastered by Ron "Snake" Reynolds, and it was recorded in Nashville,
Tennessee, in several different recording studios (Omni Studios, Cartee Studios, Scruggs Studios and Alpine Studios).
The album opens with the mid-tempo "Better Said Than Done" and it is followed by the mellow "Love’s the Only Voice" and the melodically stunning "Workin' My Way Down."
"That's What a Fool Deserves" is expressive and resonant, while "Takin' Me Away From the Promised Land" is sheer bliss. He allowed his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on this project.
He slows down the tempo on the bluesy "How Much Heartache" and it continues with "My Heart's Just Her Old Stompin' Ground," whose lyrics are pure poetry, filled with vivid imagery.
After the unflinching "Your Love is Worth It All," the CD closes with the midtempo "Physical Attraction" and the uptempo and sassy "She Just Wants to Dance."
Promised Land: The Lost Album by Earl Thomas Conley is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Promised Land: The Lost Album by Earl Thomas Conley is a must for all country music fans (traditional and modern), especially those that love Earl Thomas Conley. This country crooner proved that he had one of the most distinct, timeless voices in the genre, and his storytelling ability was top-notch. This compilation garners an A rating.
More about Earl Thomas Conley, Promised land, The Lost Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Ukraine crash survivor dies as toll climbs to 26
American sued in Thailand over negative Tripadvisor review
First person cured of HIV dying from blood cancer, says partner
United States by far the top arms supplier to the Middle East
Crowds in face masks pack out China auto show after virus delay
Lebanon PM designate bows out from forming new cabinet
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Libyans caught between fear of pandemic and scepticism
Voter fraud — A closer look at ballot harvesting in the U.S.
Chatting with Caeleb Dressel: The heart and mindset of a champion Special