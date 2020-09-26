Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music On September 25, "Promised Land: The Lost Album" was posthumously released by country legend Earl Thomas Conley via BFD / Audium Nashville. It was produced by the late Nelson Larkin, mixed and mastered by Ron "Snake" Reynolds, and it was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, in several different recording studios (Omni Studios, Cartee Studios, Scruggs Studios and Alpine Studios). The album opens with the mid-tempo "Better Said Than Done" and it is followed by the mellow "Love’s the Only Voice" and the melodically stunning "Workin' My Way Down." "That's What a Fool Deserves" is expressive and resonant, while "Takin' Me Away From the Promised Land" is sheer bliss. He allowed his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on this project. He slows down the tempo on the bluesy "How Much Heartache" and it continues with "My Heart's Just Her Old Stompin' Ground," whose lyrics are pure poetry, filled with vivid imagery. After the unflinching "Your Love is Worth It All," the CD closes with the midtempo "Physical Attraction" and the uptempo and sassy "She Just Wants to Dance." Promised Land: The Lost Album by Earl Thomas Conley is available on The Verdict Overall, Promised Land: The Lost Album by Earl Thomas Conley is a must for all country music fans (traditional and modern), especially those that love Earl Thomas Conley. This country crooner proved that he had one of the most distinct, timeless voices in the genre, and his storytelling ability was top-notch. This compilation garners an A rating. Particularly impressive about this collection is that it features a dozen of songs that were orginally recorded by Conley back in 2000 and 2001.It was produced by the late Nelson Larkin, mixed and mastered by Ron "Snake" Reynolds, and it was recorded in Nashville,Tennessee, in several different recording studios (Omni Studios, Cartee Studios, Scruggs Studios and Alpine Studios).The album opens with the mid-tempo "Better Said Than Done" and it is followed by the mellow "Love’s the Only Voice" and the melodically stunning "Workin' My Way Down.""That's What a Fool Deserves" is expressive and resonant, while "Takin' Me Away From the Promised Land" is sheer bliss. He allowed his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on this project.He slows down the tempo on the bluesy "How Much Heartache" and it continues with "My Heart's Just Her Old Stompin' Ground," whose lyrics are pure poetry, filled with vivid imagery.After the unflinching "Your Love is Worth It All," the CD closes with the midtempo "Physical Attraction" and the uptempo and sassy "She Just Wants to Dance."Promised Land: The Lost Album by Earl Thomas Conley is available on Spotify and on Apple Music Overall, Promised Land: The Lost Album by Earl Thomas Conley is a must for all country music fans (traditional and modern), especially those that love Earl Thomas Conley. This country crooner proved that he had one of the most distinct, timeless voices in the genre, and his storytelling ability was top-notch. This compilation garners an A rating. More about Earl Thomas Conley, Promised land, The Lost Album Earl Thomas Conley Promised land The Lost Album