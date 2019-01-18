Particularly impressive about this record is that it was recorded live at the 2018 Nisville Jazz Festival.
The CD opens with the sassy and upbeat "You Started Something" and it is followed by "1972" and "I'm So Glad." Other noteworthy tunes include "Lament," the liberating "Free" and the infectious "I Can't Explain." It closes on a cheerful note with the anthemic "The Queen's Carnival" and the funky "Fire."
Greetings from Serbia
is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, Project Grand Slam
has released a solid new live studio offering, Greetings from Serbia
. It makes their fans and listeners feel as if they were a part of the actual Nisville Jazz Festival last year. There is something in it for everybody. This 10-track album garners an A- rating.
