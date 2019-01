Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 18, 2019, the group Project Grand Slam released their new fusion album "Greetings from Serbia" via the record label Cakewalk Records. The CD opens with the sassy and upbeat "You Started Something" and it is followed by "1972" and "I'm So Glad." Other noteworthy tunes include "Lament," the liberating "Free" and the infectious "I Can't Explain." It closes on a cheerful note with the anthemic "The Queen's Carnival" and the funky "Fire." Greetings from Serbia is available on The Verdict Overall, For more information on the jazz-rock fusion band Project Grand Slam, check out their Read More: Composer Robert Miller chatted with Particularly impressive about this record is that it was recorded live at the 2018 Nisville Jazz Festival.The CD opens with the sassy and upbeat "You Started Something" and it is followed by "1972" and "I'm So Glad." Other noteworthy tunes include "Lament," the liberating "Free" and the infectious "I Can't Explain." It closes on a cheerful note with the anthemic "The Queen's Carnival" and the funky "Fire."Greetings from Serbia is available on iTunes Overall, Project Grand Slam has released a solid new live studio offering, Greetings from Serbia. It makes their fans and listeners feel as if they were a part of the actual Nisville Jazz Festival last year. There is something in it for everybody. This 10-track album garners an A- rating.For more information on the jazz-rock fusion band Project Grand Slam, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page : Composer Robert Miller chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2018. More about project grand slam, greetings from serbia, Album, Fusion, jazzrock project grand slam greetings from serbi... Album Fusion jazzrock