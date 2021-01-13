Email
Review: Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum soar on 'Armageddon Suite'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum soar on their new single and music video for "Armageddon Suite." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Aside from singer, songwriter, and lyricist Michael C. Hall on lead vocals, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers) and keyboard player Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).
The song has an atmospheric and eerie vibe, coupled with a stirring melody, and Hall's crisp, gentle vocals, where the listener can recall Chris Martin of Coldplay. It is the ideal tune to listen to while meditating or readng, and that should be taken as a compliment.
Overall, Michael C. Hall and the band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum deliver once again, this time on "Armageddon Suite," which is available on digital service providers by clicking here. This tune garners two thumbs up. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that their forthcoming studio album, THANKS FOR COMING, which will be released in mid-February will be equally impressive. Well done guys.
To learn more about Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum and their new song "Armageddon Suite," check out their Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram and on Twitter.
