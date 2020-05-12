Michael C. Hall's new band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum has released its stunning eponymous new EP. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Aside from Michael C. Hall, the trio of musicians is comprised of Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers), and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).
The EP opens on an ambient and soothing note with "Don't," which instantly lures listeners in this six-track collection. They pick up the pace with the mid-tempo and spitfire "Vicious." "Love American Style" is hypnotic and this journalist's personal favorite song on the EP. Equally noteworthy is the crisp and haunting "Ketamine."
After the sultry "Come Talk to Me," it closes with "Sweet & Low,' where they leave their fans wanting to hear more.
Their soaring new EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum's new EP is solid from start to finish. It is highly eclectic, where each song has its own identity. It allows the band to shine as a whole, and there is something in it for everybody. This EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
