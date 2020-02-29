Email
Review: Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum charms on 'Come Talk to Me' Special

By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
Michael C. Hall and the band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum charms on their single "Come Talk to Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Along with Michael C. Hall (Dexter), the trio is made up of his former Broadway co-stars Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen. "Come Talk to Me" was released in February of 2020, and it has a retro vibe to it, where the vocals are crisp and refreshing; moreover, it is a track on their forthcoming EP, which will be released in early 2020.
On March 12, Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen, will be performing at Mercury Lounge in New York City, where listeners and fan can catch them perform "Come Talk To Me" live.
The Verdict
Overall, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum delights on their latest catchy single "Come Talk To Me." It garners an A rating. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that their forthcoming EP will be a musical treat as well.
"Come Talk To Me" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
To learn more about Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum and their music, check out their official Facebook page.
