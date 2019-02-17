Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On February 17, acoustic musician Matt Wahl, the lead singer of Plunge, performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, where he kicked off President's Day weekend. He went on to cover The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," and he immediately broke into Train's "Drops of Jupiter." After serenading "Happy Birthday" to an audience member, he channeled his inner Billy Joel with the upbeat and infectious "Only the Good Die Young." Wahl dedicated the following two songs to this journalist, which included yet another Phillip Phillips tune "Gone, Gone, Gone" and Oasis' "Wonderwall." He also took us on a trip down memory lane with The Foundations' "Build Me Up Buttercup," and The Eagles' "Take it Easy." The Verdict Overall, Matt Wahl is worth seeing in concert, whether he is playing a solo show or with his band Plunge. His acoustic set, in celebration of President's Day at Mulcahy's garnered two thumbs up. To learn more about Mulcahy's and its upcoming shows and events, visit the venue's Wahl is known for his musical work with his '90s tribute band Plunge. His acoustic set featured Phillip Phillips' "Home."He went on to cover The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," and he immediately broke into Train's "Drops of Jupiter." After serenading "Happy Birthday" to an audience member, he channeled his inner Billy Joel with the upbeat and infectious "Only the Good Die Young."Wahl dedicated the following two songs to this journalist, which included yet another Phillip Phillips tune "Gone, Gone, Gone" and Oasis' "Wonderwall."He also took us on a trip down memory lane with The Foundations' "Build Me Up Buttercup," and The Eagles' "Take it Easy." Wahl also covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow," in a solo fashion, and he did them justice. He also showcased his rich, raspy vocals on John Mellencamp's classic rock hit "Pink Houses."Overall, Matt Wahl is worth seeing in concert, whether he is playing a solo show or with his band Plunge. His acoustic set, in celebration of President's Day at Mulcahy's garnered two thumbs up.To learn more about Mulcahy's and its upcoming shows and events, visit the venue's official website More about Matt Wahl, Plunge, mulcahy's, Acoustic, Musician Matt Wahl Plunge mulcahy s Acoustic Musician