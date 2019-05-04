Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Rising artist Plested released his new single "Either You Love Me Or You Don't" on April 25. Digital Journal has the scoop. Plested's vocals are rich, controlled and soothing. He allows the music to speak for itself, without any gimmicks, and it is evident that Plested has an old soul, and he is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability. "Either You Love Me Or You Don't" is worth more than just a passing glance. It is available on The Verdict Overall, Plested is a rising star that is going places. The radio airwaves ought to take a chance and give "Either You Love Me Or You Don't" the shot that it deserves. His new single is refreshing, crisp, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Plested's new music, check out his official Read More: Plested chatted with An Atlantic recording artist, Plested is all heart and soul with this single, and it is bound to resonate with his fans and listeners. There is a rawness and authenticity to its lyrics.Plested's vocals are rich, controlled and soothing. He allows the music to speak for itself, without any gimmicks, and it is evident that Plested has an old soul, and he is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability."Either You Love Me Or You Don't" is worth more than just a passing glance. It is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Plested is a rising star that is going places. The radio airwaves ought to take a chance and give "Either You Love Me Or You Don't" the shot that it deserves. His new single is refreshing, crisp, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Plested's new music, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter : Plested chatted with Digital Journal about his new single, the Music Modernization Act (MMA), and his dream collaboration choice, Adele. More about Plested, Either You Love Me Or You Don't, Single, Atlantic Plested Either You Love Me O... Single Atlantic