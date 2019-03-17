Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 15, the rock group Plain White T's released their brand new music video for their single "Low." Digital Journal has the scoop. The song's music video is reminiscent of a dark infomercial with a haunting vibe to it. Lead singer Tom Higgenson expressed that the video is a commentary towards all of life's problems and they introduce this powerful elixir, "Low," in an effort to provide an antidote to everybody's dilemmas. In return, they realize that things are not always the way they seem. "Low" is available on The Verdict Overall, Plain White T's are back with an impactful new song "Low," as well as a creepy yet creative music video for the tune, which showcases a different side to their artistry. "Low" garners four out of five stars. To learn more about Plain White T's and their new music, check out their Their unapologetic song "Low" has a catchy melody to it. "Low" is a track on their latest studio offering, Parallel Universe, which was released on Fearless Records. It tackles such concepts as feeling depressed and having low self-esteem. As a result, many people turn to drugs and alcohol to get that fix to make them feel better and euphoric; however, drugs and alcohol may have adverse effects such as becoming dependent on them.The song's music video is reminiscent of a dark infomercial with a haunting vibe to it. Lead singer Tom Higgenson expressed that the video is a commentary towards all of life's problems and they introduce this powerful elixir, "Low," in an effort to provide an antidote to everybody's dilemmas. In return, they realize that things are not always the way they seem."Low" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Plain White T's are back with an impactful new song "Low," as well as a creepy yet creative music video for the tune, which showcases a different side to their artistry. "Low" garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Plain White T's and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about plain white t's, Low, Single, Music video plain white t s Low Single Music video