Review: PJ North releases uplifting country single 'Turn It Up Some'

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter PJ North released his brand new single "Turn It Up Some" on July 17. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His rich, baritone vocals are reminiscent of such country acts as Morgan Wallen ("Up Down") meets Florida Georgia Line, and that should be taken as a major compliment. The song is uplifting, radio-friendly and nonchalant: a true recipe for commercial success.
PJ North hails from Columbus, Ohio. "Turn It Up Some" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Turn It Up Some" by PJ North is upbeat and liberating, and exactly the country tune that the world needs right now in these trying times. It will certainly provide an escape for his country fans and listeners, so the radio airwaves ought to take a chance on this song. "Turn It Up Some" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter PJ North and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and his official homepage.
