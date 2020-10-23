Country singer-songwriter PJ North released his new single "LA 2 Me," which he released independently. Digital Journal has the scoop.
In this song, North sings about the girl that got away. North co-wrote this tune from a place of experience, and he collaborated with such songwriters as Frank Legeay and Chris Ruediger. It was subsequently produced by Michael Mechling and Frank Legeay.
"LA 2 Me" was recorded at Forty One Fifteen in Nashville, Tennessee. Particularly impressive was the fact that this song was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
North allows his rich, velvet voice to shine on this nonchalant song. It will certainly resonate well with country listeners, especially anybody who has ever experienced a failing romance or relationship.
"LA 2 ME" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. It is worth checking out.
