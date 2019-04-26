Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music International pop star Pink is back stronger than ever with her new studio offering, "Hurts 2B Human," which was released on April 26 via RCA Records. It immediately breaks into "My Attic" and it followed by "90 Days," the soaring collaboration with Wrabel; moreover, Khalid joins her on the title track "Hurts 2B Human," which is filled with raw emotions. The Cash Cash track "Can We Pretend" is a gem, while "Courage" is an emotional ballad. Her song "Happy" is unflinching, yet it showcases her crisp voice. She picks up the pace with "We Could Have It All." Country star Chris Stapleton joins Pink on "Love Me Anyway," where he displays his harking voice, and powerhouse harmonies. This deserves to be a hit on the country charts. "Circle Game" is Pink's ode to motherhood, and it closes with the acoustic tune, "The Last Song of Your Life," where her vocals are pure as the driven snow. Hurts 2B Human is available on The Verdict Pink is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on her latest studio offering, Hurts 2B Human. There is a lot of variety on this project, and it showcases her growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter. This album is an emblem of hope as she sings about life's struggles. It deserves to have Grammy written all over it, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Pink and her new music, check out her The album opens with the unapologetic "Hustle," and it is followed by the mid-tempo yet liberating "(Hey Why) Miss You Sometime," and the infectious, foot-stomping single "Walk Me Home."It immediately breaks into "My Attic" and it followed by "90 Days," the soaring collaboration with Wrabel; moreover, Khalid joins her on the title track "Hurts 2B Human," which is filled with raw emotions.The Cash Cash track "Can We Pretend" is a gem, while "Courage" is an emotional ballad. Her song "Happy" is unflinching, yet it showcases her crisp voice. She picks up the pace with "We Could Have It All."Country star Chris Stapleton joins Pink on "Love Me Anyway," where he displays his harking voice, and powerhouse harmonies. This deserves to be a hit on the country charts. "Circle Game" is Pink's ode to motherhood, and it closes with the acoustic tune, "The Last Song of Your Life," where her vocals are pure as the driven snow.Hurts 2B Human is available on iTunes Pink is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on her latest studio offering, Hurts 2B Human. There is a lot of variety on this project, and it showcases her growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter. This album is an emblem of hope as she sings about life's struggles. It deserves to have Grammy written all over it, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Pink and her new music, check out her official homepage More about Pink, Hurts 2B Human, Album, Pop, Rca Pink Hurts 2B Human Album Pop Rca