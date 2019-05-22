Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music New York - On May 21, global music pop star Pink headlined Madison Square Garden in New York, as part of her "Beautiful Trauma" Tour, and it was quite spectacular. She was instantly able to "get the party started." At the same time, it was great to hear new music off her Other noteworthy hits included the motivational "Try," "Just Give Me a Reason" and the sassy yet lively "Just Like Fire." "Women Are Strong" and "What About Us" were both anthems of empowerment and very relevant songs, especially in the times that we are living in today. She was also able to convey a wide spectrum of emotions with her power ballad "Perfect." The country duet "Love Me Anyway" was an added treat. After the moving "My Daughter Is Beautiful," she closed with the spitfire tunes "Raise Your Glass" and "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)." For her encore, Pink returned with the unapologetic "So What," as well as "Glitter in the Air," which was a true spectacle. The Verdict Overall, Pink put on a phenomenal, badass live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena," which was entertaining and fun. She had the crowd with her every step of the way, and they were in total awe of her talent. Her crystalline, powerhouse vocals were top-notch throughout the evening; moreover, she is a tremendous performer in every way, shape, and form. Pink's live set garnered an A+ rating. Ironically enough, Pink kicked off her set with the vivacious "Get the Party Started," where she got her fans on their feet. She immediately broke into "Beautiful Trauma," as well as such throwback hits as the bold and unflinching "Just Like a Pill" and "Who Knew."At the same time, it was great to hear new music off her Hurts 2B Human album, so the inclusion of the infectious "Walk Me Home," was sheer bliss. Speaking of "Walk Me Home," it is this journalist's personal favorite song from her latest studio offering.Other noteworthy hits included the motivational "Try," "Just Give Me a Reason" and the sassy yet lively "Just Like Fire." "Women Are Strong" and "What About Us" were both anthems of empowerment and very relevant songs, especially in the times that we are living in today. She was also able to convey a wide spectrum of emotions with her power ballad "Perfect."The country duet "Love Me Anyway" was an added treat. After the moving "My Daughter Is Beautiful," she closed with the spitfire tunes "Raise Your Glass" and "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)."For her encore, Pink returned with the unapologetic "So What," as well as "Glitter in the Air," which was a true spectacle.Overall, Pink put on a phenomenal, badass live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena," which was entertaining and fun. She had the crowd with her every step of the way, and they were in total awe of her talent. Her crystalline, powerhouse vocals were top-notch throughout the evening; moreover, she is a tremendous performer in every way, shape, and form. Pink's live set garnered an A+ rating. More about Pink, Madison square garden, beautiful trauma, Tour, Pop Pink Madison square garde... beautiful trauma Tour Pop Star