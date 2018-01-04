Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips has released his latest song, the acoustic ballad "Dance With Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is a stunning love ballad, with a neat orchestral arrangement to it. Phillips co-wrote the song, along with his friend Tim Bruns, for his 2015 wedding to his longtime girlfriend Hannah Blackwell, which subsequently became their first dance song at their wedding. "Dance With Me" ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It is a track on his upcoming studio album, Collateral, which will be released on January 19 via Interscope Records.
"I have seen a sunset in the western sky, ain't nothing like the brightness in your eyes, and I have seen the moon reflecting in the sea, but that don’t compare to how you shine on me," Phillips sings, in the opening verse. His baritone vocals are reminiscent of Dave Matthews.
Phillip Phillips was the winner of the 11th season of the reality singing competition, American Idol.
The Verdict
Overall, Phillip Phillips delivers on yet another solid song. It is filled with raw emotions. "Dance With Me" garners an A rating.
Collateral is available for pre-order on iTunes.
To learn more about Phillip Phillips and his new music, check out his official website.