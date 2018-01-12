Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Phillip Phillips released his new song "Into The Wild," which is off his forthcoming studio album, "Collateral," which will be released on January 19. With "Into The Wild," he showcases his maturity as a songwriter. He takes his fans and listeners on a musical adventure on this tune. "Drown me in slow motion, steal the breath I'm holding, you could take it with your smile," he sings in the opening lyrics. "Chase me in the darkness, kiss me like you're heartless, then run away and hide," he subsequently sings, instantly grabbing the listener's attention from the first verse. The Verdict Overall, Phillip Phillips rocks on his latest song "Into The Wild." Thus far, "Miles" and " His upcoming Collateral album is available for pre-order on Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Interscope recording artist and singer-songwriter "Into The Wild" truly stands out due to its catchy melodies, instrumentals and Phillips' rich, rumbling vocals. The song has a retro 90's vibe to it, where Phillips displays his dynamic vocal range towards the end, and its backing vocals are hypnotic.With "Into The Wild," he showcases his maturity as a songwriter. He takes his fans and listeners on a musical adventure on this tune."Drown me in slow motion, steal the breath I'm holding, you could take it with your smile," he sings in the opening lyrics. "Chase me in the darkness, kiss me like you're heartless, then run away and hide," he subsequently sings, instantly grabbing the listener's attention from the first verse.Overall, Phillip Phillips rocks on his latest song "Into The Wild." Thus far, "Miles" and " Dance With Me " are both solid, and the same holds true for "Into The Wild."His upcoming Collateral album is available for pre-order on iTunes : Digital Journal chatted with Interscope recording artist and singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips More about phillip phillips, into the wild, Singersongwriter, interscope phillip phillips into the wild Singersongwriter interscope