Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Phillip Phillips remarkable on new song 'Into The Wild' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
Phillip Phillips released his new song "Into The Wild," which is off his forthcoming studio album, "Collateral," which will be released on January 19.
"Into The Wild" truly stands out due to its catchy melodies, instrumentals and Phillips' rich, rumbling vocals. The song has a retro 90's vibe to it, where Phillips displays his dynamic vocal range towards the end, and its backing vocals are hypnotic.
With "Into The Wild," he showcases his maturity as a songwriter. He takes his fans and listeners on a musical adventure on this tune.
"Drown me in slow motion, steal the breath I'm holding, you could take it with your smile," he sings in the opening lyrics. "Chase me in the darkness, kiss me like you're heartless, then run away and hide," he subsequently sings, instantly grabbing the listener's attention from the first verse.
The Verdict
Overall, Phillip Phillips rocks on his latest song "Into The Wild." Thus far, "Miles" and "Dance With Me" are both solid, and the same holds true for "Into The Wild."
His upcoming Collateral album is available for pre-order on iTunes.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Interscope recording artist and singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips.
More about phillip phillips, into the wild, Singersongwriter, interscope
 
Latest News
Top News
Naked Cowboy bravely sings of love for Trump in Mexico
Fintech is targeting millennials using AI
Trump's 'shithole countries' remark cause uproar around the world
LG demonstrates a 65 inch rollable OLED TV
Op-Ed: Ripple's deal with MoneyGram weakens South Korean ban effects
Review: Kimberly Davis and Nile Rodgers amazing on national anthem Special
Review: Phillip Phillips remarkable on new song 'Into The Wild' Special
Microsoft to use artificial intelligence to improve CRISPR
Dale Ann Bradley tops Bluegrass chart with Vince Gill duet
East-west clash as Czechs vote for new president