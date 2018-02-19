Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music New York - On February 18, singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips headlined Irving Plaza in New York City as part of his "Magnetic" tour, for a great turnout. Phillips, backed by a talented four-piece band, kicked off his set with "Raging Fire," where he displayed his rich, rumbling vocals. "I want you to sing these choruses as loud as you can," he told the fans, and they gladly fulfilled his request. It was followed by "Lead On" and "Don't Tell Me," the latter of which is off his new studio album, Phillip Phillips Phillip Phillips publicity photo "Thanks for coming out tonight everyone," he said, effusively. "I love New York City. I love you all. It's nice to be here," he added, prior to sharing that he has a new album out. He continued with "Man on the Moon," accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, where green and white laser lights graced the venue. The song ended in a neat jam session with his band. Phillips switched over to electric guitar for a noteworthy version of " It was followed by "Gone, Gone, Gone," which was one of the highlight vocals of the night. He had the crowd clapping along with him towards the end of the song, and it was well-received. Phillips and his band members displayed their wide range as musicians on " His haunting cover of "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak was soulful and bluesy, equal in excellence, if not better than the original recording. The saxophone solo elevated it to a higher level. "I need your help on this one," he told the crowd, and continued with the sultry " "Give it up for the awesome guys on stage," he said, and introduced each of his gifted band members. Phillips also gave a special shout out to his openers, Striking Matches, where he praised them for being "awesome," and rightfully so. Phillip Phillips Interscope Phillips delivered a superb version of his American Idol coronation song, "Home," which was a vocal and instrumental masterclass. Most impressive was the fact that the packed venue recited its lyrics verbatim. He closed with "Get Up Get Down," and returned for an encore that consisted of "What Will Become of Us," from his latest album, which Phillips performed solo, as well as the upbeat and liberating tune "My Name." "I loved Phillip Phillips tonight at Irving Plaza," exclaimed Claudine Webb, fan and attendee. "I understand why he mostly plays at smaller venues: it's all about the music and intimacy with the audience! He was phenomenal on stage alternating between his new and older songs, and encouraging us to sing along! Loved the bluesy rendition of 'Wicked Game' by Chris Isaak," she added. The Verdict Overall, Phillip Phillips put on a captivating performance at Irving Plaza in the heart of New York City. He truly made his fans and listeners feel at "home." His genuine personality was evidenced throughout the night, and his band rocked as a whole. Phillips is always worth seeing live whenever he comes to town. His live show at Irving Plaza garnered five out of five stars. His new album Collateral is available on Read More: Phillip Phillips chatted with Musical duo Striking Matches served as his opening act, where they were able to warm up the stage for the Season 11 American Idol winner.Phillips, backed by a talented four-piece band, kicked off his set with "Raging Fire," where he displayed his rich, rumbling vocals. "I want you to sing these choruses as loud as you can," he told the fans, and they gladly fulfilled his request.It was followed by "Lead On" and "Don't Tell Me," the latter of which is off his new studio album, Collateral . He showcased his prowess on electric guitar on "Don't Tell Me," where purple and yellow lights dimmed from the stage."Thanks for coming out tonight everyone," he said, effusively. "I love New York City. I love you all. It's nice to be here," he added, prior to sharing that he has a new album out. He continued with "Man on the Moon," accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, where green and white laser lights graced the venue. The song ended in a neat jam session with his band.Phillips switched over to electric guitar for a noteworthy version of " Miles ." "I hope y'all are feeling good tonight," he said. "Thanks for coming out on a Sunday night," he reiterated. "I've played some new songs, some old songs and other songs. This is a special night New York City. I hope you have a good time with us!"It was followed by "Gone, Gone, Gone," which was one of the highlight vocals of the night. He had the crowd clapping along with him towards the end of the song, and it was well-received.Phillips and his band members displayed their wide range as musicians on " Into the Wild ," where he divided the venue in half, and they subsequently sang the bridge with him. "Y'all sound good! I like it," he said, complimenting his Irving Plaza audience.His haunting cover of "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak was soulful and bluesy, equal in excellence, if not better than the original recording. The saxophone solo elevated it to a higher level."I need your help on this one," he told the crowd, and continued with the sultry " Magnetic ." "That's a sexy song," he admitted, following its warm reception."Give it up for the awesome guys on stage," he said, and introduced each of his gifted band members. Phillips also gave a special shout out to his openers, Striking Matches, where he praised them for being "awesome," and rightfully so.Phillips delivered a superb version of his American Idol coronation song, "Home," which was a vocal and instrumental masterclass. Most impressive was the fact that the packed venue recited its lyrics verbatim. He closed with "Get Up Get Down," and returned for an encore that consisted of "What Will Become of Us," from his latest album, which Phillips performed solo, as well as the upbeat and liberating tune "My Name.""I loved Phillip Phillips tonight at Irving Plaza," exclaimed Claudine Webb, fan and attendee. "I understand why he mostly plays at smaller venues: it's all about the music and intimacy with the audience! He was phenomenal on stage alternating between his new and older songs, and encouraging us to sing along! Loved the bluesy rendition of 'Wicked Game' by Chris Isaak," she added.Overall, Phillip Phillips put on a captivating performance at Irving Plaza in the heart of New York City. He truly made his fans and listeners feel at "home." His genuine personality was evidenced throughout the night, and his band rocked as a whole. Phillips is always worth seeing live whenever he comes to town. His live show at Irving Plaza garnered five out of five stars.His new album Collateral is available on iTunes by clicking here : Phillip Phillips chatted with Digital Journal about his new album and "Magnetic" tour. More about phillip phillips, Irving Plaza, Magnetic, Striking Matches phillip phillips Irving Plaza Magnetic Striking Matches