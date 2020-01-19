Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Westbury - On January 19, singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips ("American Idol" Season 11 winner) performed at The Space at Westbury on Long Island. Phillips went on to introduce his gifted guitar player Errol Cooney and immediately broke into "Raging Fire," where he displayed his controlled and resonate voice, and had the audience singing along with him. "It's good to be here," he admitted. He shared that he wrote the song "Man On The Moon" about a person that he didn't like. He delivered a soaring version of the tune, which ended in a neat jam. Phillips and Cooney also covered Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and did the classic justice. "Thank you," he said, graciously, and continued with "Lead On." He inquired as to whether or not the audience was having a good time and the answer was a resounding yes. Equally remarkable was his smash single "Gone, Gone, Gone," which was well-received by all. He showcased his sultry voice on "Magnetic," which has a stirring vibe to it. He complimented the crowd for sounding good as they sang along with him. He continued with two melancholic tunes "A Fool's Dance" and "What Will Become Of Us" yet he sang them beautifully with maximum heart. He picked up the pace with the midtempo and nonchalant "Don’t Tell Me." His Idol coronation and signature tune "Home" garnered the greatest response of the night as everybody's phones lit up to videotape it as it became the anthem of The Space at Westbury. He returned for a three-song encore, which included "Fly" and a memorable rendition of "The Chain," where he tipped his musical hat to Fleetwood Mac, leaving his fans and listeners wanting to hear more. His music is available on When asked what best advice he was ever given, by this journalist, Phillips said jokingly, "Finish that sandwich." "Always work hard for what you want and don't expect things to be given to you," he said. On his career-defining moments, Phillips responded, "Going home helps define me, and being around normal people. I am already pretty weird, so being around normal people helps balance it all out." The Verdict Overall, Phillip Phillips put on an excellent and entertaining live acoustic concert at The Space at Westbury. He and his talented guitar player Errol Cooney had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way. Phillip Phillips is highly recommended seeing in concert whenever he comes to town. His show at The Space at Westbury was upbeat and captivating featuring eclectic song choices, and it garnered an A+ rating. Well done. To learn more about "Hello, I'm Phillip Phillips," he told the crowd as he took the stage at The Space at Westbury. "Thank you so much for coming out tonight, despite the cold weather," he said, and kicked off his set with the upbeat and catchy "Into the Wild."Phillips went on to introduce his gifted guitar player Errol Cooney and immediately broke into "Raging Fire," where he displayed his controlled and resonate voice, and had the audience singing along with him. "It's good to be here," he admitted.He shared that he wrote the song "Man On The Moon" about a person that he didn't like. He delivered a soaring version of the tune, which ended in a neat jam. Phillips and Cooney also covered Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and did the classic justice."Thank you," he said, graciously, and continued with "Lead On." He inquired as to whether or not the audience was having a good time and the answer was a resounding yes.Equally remarkable was his smash single "Gone, Gone, Gone," which was well-received by all. He showcased his sultry voice on "Magnetic," which has a stirring vibe to it. He complimented the crowd for sounding good as they sang along with him.He continued with two melancholic tunes "A Fool's Dance" and "What Will Become Of Us" yet he sang them beautifully with maximum heart. He picked up the pace with the midtempo and nonchalant "Don’t Tell Me."His Idol coronation and signature tune "Home" garnered the greatest response of the night as everybody's phones lit up to videotape it as it became the anthem of The Space at Westbury.He returned for a three-song encore, which included "Fly" and a memorable rendition of "The Chain," where he tipped his musical hat to Fleetwood Mac, leaving his fans and listeners wanting to hear more.His music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify When asked what best advice he was ever given, by this journalist, Phillips said jokingly, "Finish that sandwich." "Always work hard for what you want and don't expect things to be given to you," he said.On his career-defining moments, Phillips responded, "Going home helps define me, and being around normal people. I am already pretty weird, so being around normal people helps balance it all out."Overall, Phillip Phillips put on an excellent and entertaining live acoustic concert at The Space at Westbury. He and his talented guitar player Errol Cooney had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way. Phillip Phillips is highly recommended seeing in concert whenever he comes to town. His show at The Space at Westbury was upbeat and captivating featuring eclectic song choices, and it garnered an A+ rating. Well done.To learn more about Phillip Phillips and his music, check out his official website and his official Facebook page More about phillip phillips, American idol, Singersongwriter, westbury, Long island phillip phillips American idol Singersongwriter westbury Long island