Review: Phillip Michael Parsons releases badass country single 'Bad Girl'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Up-and-coming country artist Phillip Michael Parsons released his edgy new single "Bad Girl." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In this song, Parsons describes his idea of what a quintessential lady is. "Someone you can take home to your mom, but flips a switch when the doors are closed. Someone you would never guess might have that wild side because she saves it for you. A bad girl, but a good woman," he explained.
It has a country-rock edge to it, and it's nonchalant a tune that both men and women can find relevant and relatable.
"Bad Girl" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Bad Girl" is gritty, midtempo, badass and it has an outlaw vibe to it. With looks reminiscent of Brett Young meets Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, his rumbling vocals are reminiscent of such country artists as Brantley Gilbert and Jake Owen. "Bad Girl" garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Phillip Michael Parsons and his new single "Bad Girl," check out his official website and his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
Instagram

phillipmichaelparsons

