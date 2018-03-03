Email
article imageReview: Phil Smith brings Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute to Mulcahy's Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - Acclaimed Long Island musician Phil Smith has brought his new Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute act to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh.
Smith (who is known as the front-man of The 90's Band and The 2000's Band) was backed by a talented band of musicians, and most impressive was the fact that they rehearsed all of these songs only once prior to the show. Bianca Fisher, the front-woman of The 90's Band and The 2000's Band, served as his background vocalist.
He kicked off his set with Keith Urban's "Long Hot Summer" and it was followed by "Somewhere in my Car," and the Grammy-winning tune "Stupid Boy." He went on to thank everybody for coming out tonight despite the rain and heavy winds that hit the Long Island region.
Smith went on to shift gear to singing some John Mayer tunes with "Bigger Than My Body" and "Why Georgia." Fisher joined him for a memorable duet of Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood's "The Fighter."
He also had a great deal of fun with "You Look Good In My Shirt," which featured a lengthy guitar solo in the beginning. Equally upbeat was the flirty "Kiss a Girl," before displaying his mellow vocals on "Vultures" by the John Mayer Trio.
The highlight John Mayer track in his set was "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," which had a bluesy and soul vibe to it.
After the powerhouse Keith Urban tunes "You'll Think of Me" and "Somebody Like You," Smith closed with "No Such Thing" and with his interpretation of Tom Petty's classic hit "Free Fallin'."
The Verdict
Overall, Phil Smith delivered at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall with his band new tribute act dedicated to country superstar Keith Urban and pop sensation John Mayer. Smith's vocals tonight were rich and mellow, and he proved to be an exceptional guitar player (alternating between acoustic and electric guitars throughout the night). His show was memorable, and earned two thumbs up.
To learn more about Phil Smith and his March touring schedule, check out his official website.
