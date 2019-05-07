Email
article imageReview: Phantom Planet reforms, releases vivacious single 'Balisong' Special

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed Los Angeles band Phantom Planet have announced that they have reformed. They also released a new tune, "Balisong."
A Los Angeles band, Phantom Planet premiered their single "Balisong" on Billboard, which is spitfire and rocking.
The song encompasses elements of rock, indie, hard rock, and alternative music. Particularly impressive about this tune is that it was inspired by an obsession with the butterfly knife, hence the photo on the cover art. There is a rawness and authenticity to "Balisong," which will resonate well with their listening audience.
Phantom Planet is made up of frontman Alex Greenwald on lead vocals, rhythm guitar and their principal songwriter, as well as Sam Farrar on bass, Darren Robinson on guitar, and Jeff Conrad on drums.
"Balisong" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. They worked in the studio with veteran producer Tony Berg, who did a solid job on this track.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great to see Phantom Planet back with new music. They manage to keep their sound relevant to the changing times. "Balisong" is a keeper thanks to its upbeat and vivacious nature. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Phantom Planet, their new song "Balisong" and upcoming show dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
