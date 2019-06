Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music On May 31, Grammy award-winning group Pentatonix released their marvelous version of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "Shallow." "Shallow" by Pentatonix is available on The group is on their North American run of their World Tour, which is produced by Live Nation. On June 6, they will be bringing their tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Their version of "Shallow" is haunting yet soothing with a neat a cappella and orchestral arrangement to it. Pentatonix always manages to keep their music fresh and they give their fans exactly what they want. They maintain great control over their voices, and they display a tremendous amount of talent as a group."Shallow" by Pentatonix is available on iTunes and on Spotify . The original recording is featured in the soundtrack of the hit motion picture A Star Is Born.The group is on their North American run of their World Tour, which is produced by Live Nation. On June 6, they will be bringing their tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City.Overall, Pentatonix are divine on their take on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." It is stirring and they help elevate the song to a higher level. This refreshing version garners an A rating.To learn more about Pentatonix and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about pentatonix, shallow, bradley cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star is Born pentatonix shallow bradley cooper Lady Gaga A Star is Born