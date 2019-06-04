Their version of "Shallow" is haunting yet soothing with a neat a cappella and orchestral arrangement to it. Pentatonix always manages to keep their music fresh and they give their fans exactly what they want. They maintain great control over their voices, and they display a tremendous amount of talent as a group.
"Shallow" by Pentatonix is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
. The original recording is featured in the soundtrack of the hit motion picture A Star Is Born
.
The group is on their North American run of their World Tour, which is produced by Live Nation. On June 6, they will be bringing their tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Pentatonix
are divine on their take on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." It is stirring and they help elevate the song to a higher level. This refreshing version garners an A rating.
To learn more about Pentatonix
and their music, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.