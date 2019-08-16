Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 16, internationally-recognized flutist and composer Peg Luke has released her exquisite new project, "Psalm Space." Psalm Space is meant to inspire relaxation, healing, and restoration, especially after a hard day's work or after suffering a tragic loss. There is something in it for everybody, especially those that enjoy flute music. Peg Luke shared that this project is there to bring hope and healing to people that need encouragement. "Throughout the entire process, I quickly became aware of the power of this music to touch and help people," she said, prior to adding that music if her gift to the world. "I'm very grateful for all the people who made this vision a reality," she expressed. Particularly impressive about Luke is that she is a 12-time Carnegie Hall flute recitalist, who played sold-out shows at this iconic New York venue. This project was produced by multi-Grammy Award winner, Neal Merrick Blackwood, and it includes such renowned soloists as Lisa Bevill and Terry Blackwood. The inclusion of adult and children's choirs help elevate it to a higher level. Each of the 10 songs on the collection has its own identity, and they all ought to be enjoyed for their distinct beauty and simplicity. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Psalm Space, check out its This project interprets six popular psalms from The Bible, as well as refreshing versions of "The Lord's Prayer," "The Prayer of St. Francis" and "Kum Bah Yah." It is distributed with industry leader New Day Christian Distributors. With this musical effort, Luke is able to soothe and pacify her listeners; moreover, it will touch them on an emotional level.Psalm Space is meant to inspire relaxation, healing, and restoration, especially after a hard day's work or after suffering a tragic loss. There is something in it for everybody, especially those that enjoy flute music.Peg Luke shared that this project is there to bring hope and healing to people that need encouragement. "Throughout the entire process, I quickly became aware of the power of this music to touch and help people," she said, prior to adding that music if her gift to the world. "I'm very grateful for all the people who made this vision a reality," she expressed.Particularly impressive about Luke is that she is a 12-time Carnegie Hall flute recitalist, who played sold-out shows at this iconic New York venue.This project was produced by multi-Grammy Award winner, Neal Merrick Blackwood, and it includes such renowned soloists as Lisa Bevill and Terry Blackwood. The inclusion of adult and children's choirs help elevate it to a higher level. Each of the 10 songs on the collection has its own identity, and they all ought to be enjoyed for their distinct beauty and simplicity. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Psalm Space, check out its official website . It is available on iTunes More about Peg Luke, Psalm Space, Flute, masterpiece Peg Luke Psalm Space Flute masterpiece