article imageReview: Paul Oakenfold and Galestian superb on 'Summer Nights' track Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed electronic producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold released his new track "Summer Nights," where he collaborates with Galestian.
This track is in celebration of the 50th release for Perfecto Black Records. It encompasses elements of progressive house music, coupled by infectious hooks, soaring melodies, stomping rhythms and a moving groove to it. There is something in it for everybody, and it deserves to be a dance-floor and festival anthem.
"Summer Nights" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. This collaboration with Galestian is a match made in musical heaven.
One can always count on Paul Oakenfold to release a solid, well-crafted track. Throughout his respected career in electronic dance music, he has always managed to keep his music fresh and relevant for his fans and listeners. Paul Oakenfold's "Summer Nights," featuring Galestian, is a keeper and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Paul Oakenfold and "Summer Nights," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Paul Oakenfold had chatted with Digital Journal back in December of 2014.
