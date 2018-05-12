Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On April 27, Christian music artist and pianist Paul Cardall has released his inspirational new album "Worth of Souls" via Stone Angel Music. Ellee Duke lends her crisp vocals on "Lift Me Out," and equally impressive is "How Can It Be" by Sierra Lauren. Jordan Moyes' voice on the acoustic guitar-driven "O Glorious Day" is smooth as silk. "The Homecoming" is pure ear candy, while "Tears of the Saints," sung by Trevor Price, has a haunting vibe to it. After "Push and Pull," Cardall's CD closes with "He Knows What He's Doing," featuring the rich, powerful voice of Charley Jenkins, as well as the moving title track "Worth of Souls," where Hess lends her angelic voice once again. This album is an ode of God's unconditional love and mercy. Worth of Souls is available on The Verdict Overall, Paul Cardall delivers on his latest album Worth of Souls. Each of song on this musical effort has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite. This CD garners an A rating. To learn more about Christian musician Paul Cardall and his new album Worth of Souls, check out his The collection opens with "Come as You Are," which features the crystalline voice of Kenz Hall. It is followed by the soothing tune "Oceans" by Jordan Moyes and Ashley Hess.Ellee Duke lends her crisp vocals on "Lift Me Out," and equally impressive is "How Can It Be" by Sierra Lauren. Jordan Moyes' voice on the acoustic guitar-driven "O Glorious Day" is smooth as silk. "The Homecoming" is pure ear candy, while "Tears of the Saints," sung by Trevor Price, has a haunting vibe to it.After "Push and Pull," Cardall's CD closes with "He Knows What He's Doing," featuring the rich, powerful voice of Charley Jenkins, as well as the moving title track "Worth of Souls," where Hess lends her angelic voice once again. This album is an ode of God's unconditional love and mercy.Worth of Souls is available on iTunes . The album debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Contemporary Christian Chart, as well as No. 11 on iTunes Christian CD sales chart, and No. 14 on the Amazon Christian CD sales chart.Overall, Paul Cardall delivers on his latest album Worth of Souls. Each of song on this musical effort has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite. This CD garners an A rating.To learn more about Christian musician Paul Cardall and his new album Worth of Souls, check out his official website More about Paul Cardall, Album, worth of souls, Christian Paul Cardall Album worth of souls Christian