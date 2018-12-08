Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On November 2, Christian music artist and pianist Paul Cardall released his new holiday album, "Christmas," via Stone Angel Music. Equally beautiful songs include "Jesus, Once of Humble Birth," "Christmas Past," as well as the soaring "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." Gospel queen Cece Winans joins him on "O Holy Night," and the result is simply glorious. Songstress Patrice Tipoki lends her crisp vocals on "Son of God," and it closes with such perennial Christmas standards as "Away in a Manger" and on a bittersweet note with "Silent Night," which is certain to give the listener goosebumps. In other Christmas is available on The Verdict Overall, Paul Cardall delivers on his latest studio offering, Christmas. He proves that he is one virtuoso pianist, who brings a great deal of emotion and passion to this project. This holiday album garners an A rating. Read More: The album opens with an elegant version of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and it is followed by the "In the Bleak Midwinter," which features the crystalline, atmospheric voice of Audrey Assad, as well as a heartfelt version of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."Equally beautiful songs include "Jesus, Once of Humble Birth," "Christmas Past," as well as the soaring "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." Gospel queen Cece Winans joins him on "O Holy Night," and the result is simply glorious.Songstress Patrice Tipoki lends her crisp vocals on "Son of God," and it closes with such perennial Christmas standards as "Away in a Manger" and on a bittersweet note with "Silent Night," which is certain to give the listener goosebumps.In other Paul Cardall news, his label, Stone Angel Music, celebrated its 20-year anniversary with the compilation album Sunday.Christmas is available on iTunes Overall, Paul Cardall delivers on his latest studio offering, Christmas. He proves that he is one virtuoso pianist, who brings a great deal of emotion and passion to this project. This holiday album garners an A rating. Digital Journal reviewed Paul Cardall's Worth of Souls album. More about Paul Cardall, Christmas, Holiday, Album Paul Cardall Christmas Holiday Album