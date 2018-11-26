Email
article imageReview: Patty Smyth and Scandal rock the St. George Theatre in New York Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
Staten Island - Acclaimed songstress Patty Smyth and her rock group Scandal performed at the exquisite St. George Theater in Staten Island, New York, this past weekend.
They shared the stage with international pop recording artist Taylor Dayne.
Scandal's set included the mid-tempo "Hands Tied," where everybody was singing along with them. Equally fun and impressive were "Love's Got a Line on You," as well as "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough." Smyth interacted well with the audience throughout her set, thus making them feel at home.
The highlight song of the night was their signature rock hit "The Warrior," where Smyth's vocals were raspy and expressive. Other noteworthy tunes included "Drive" and "No Mistakes." They closed on a fitting note with their smash single "Goodbye to You."
The Verdict
Overall, Patty Smyth and her band Scandal rocked the St. George Theater in Staten Island. Despite the pouring rain outside of the venue, Smyth and Scandal more than made up for it with a bad-ass rock show.
Smyth's voice is still as powerful as ever, and the songstress is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience. She proved that she belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Scandal is worth seeing in concert whenever they perform in the area. Their set garnered two thumbs up.
To learn more about Patty Smyth and Scandal and their latest endeavors, check out their official website.
