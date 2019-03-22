Email
article imageReview: Patti Smith honors Van Morrison at Carnegie Hall in New York Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
New York - On March 21, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, as part of an all-star tribute to Van Morrison.
"Hello, everybody," Smith said, greeting the New York audience, as she closed out the tribute show. "Well, I know he doesn't like this version but I'm thanking him anyway. Thank you Van. Thank you for everything," she added.
Van Morrison wrote the song "Gloria" solely, and it was originally recorded by his band Them back in the spring of 1964 and it was subsequently released in the winter of 1964.
Smith's vocals on "Gloria" were haunting, crisp and expressive. The song ended with a big finish of claps, chants, and cheers. She proved to be one true song stylist and deserves a great deal of respect. It is evident that the "Godmother of Punk" only gets better with age and wisdom. She had the New York crowd with her every step of the way.
"Thank you very much," Smith said, following the warm reception of "Gloria."
This musical tribute to Van Morrison was presented by Michael Dorf at the Isaac Stern Auditorium, and most importantly, it benefits music education for the underprivileged youth.
To learn more about Patti Smith and her music, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal also reviewed Richard Marx's performance of "Domini" during the Van Morrison tribute.
