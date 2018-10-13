Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Greenvale - On October 12, Grammy winner Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo headlined the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island. The musical couple immediately broke into such tunes as "We Live For Love" and "Run Between the Raindrops." They continued with the powerhouse vocals "We Belong," where everybody was singing along with them, as well as "Promises in the Dark," where she proves that she only that she only gets better with age and wisdom. After "Ties That Bind" and her spitfire anthem "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," they closed on a high note with their Grammy-winning "Love Is a Battlefield." For their encore, they returned with "Shine," "Disconnected" and their medley of "Heartbreaker" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." Speaking of the Tilles Center, as The Verdict Overall, Affectionately known as "The Queen of Rock," Benatar kicked off their acoustic set with "All Fired Up," with her husband on harmony vocals. In this acoustic concert, the audience was allowed to experience their voices in their purest form. Giraldo rocked the acoustic guitar.The musical couple immediately broke into such tunes as "We Live For Love" and "Run Between the Raindrops." They continued with the powerhouse vocals "We Belong," where everybody was singing along with them, as well as "Promises in the Dark," where she proves that she only that she only gets better with age and wisdom.After "Ties That Bind" and her spitfire anthem "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," they closed on a high note with their Grammy-winning "Love Is a Battlefield." For their encore, they returned with "Shine," "Disconnected" and their medley of "Heartbreaker" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."Speaking of the Tilles Center, as Digital Journal reported , it earned two nominations for "Best of Long Island," including "Best Concert Venue" and "Best Theatre Arts Center" as part of the 2019 competition.Overall, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were able to deliver a "very intimate acoustic evening" at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island. This rock couple never disappoints. Their acoustic show earned two thumbs up. More about Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Tilles Center, New york, Long island Pat Benatar Neil Giraldo Tilles Center New york Long island