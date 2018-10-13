Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo rock the Tilles Center in New York Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Greenvale - On October 12, Grammy winner Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo headlined the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island.
Affectionately known as "The Queen of Rock," Benatar kicked off their acoustic set with "All Fired Up," with her husband on harmony vocals. In this acoustic concert, the audience was allowed to experience their voices in their purest form. Giraldo rocked the acoustic guitar.
The musical couple immediately broke into such tunes as "We Live For Love" and "Run Between the Raindrops." They continued with the powerhouse vocals "We Belong," where everybody was singing along with them, as well as "Promises in the Dark," where she proves that she only that she only gets better with age and wisdom.
After "Ties That Bind" and her spitfire anthem "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," they closed on a high note with their Grammy-winning "Love Is a Battlefield." For their encore, they returned with "Shine," "Disconnected" and their medley of "Heartbreaker" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."
Speaking of the Tilles Center, as Digital Journal reported, it earned two nominations for "Best of Long Island," including "Best Concert Venue" and "Best Theatre Arts Center" as part of the 2019 competition.
The Verdict
Overall, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were able to deliver a "very intimate acoustic evening" at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island. This rock couple never disappoints. Their acoustic show earned two thumbs up.
More about Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Tilles Center, New york, Long island
 
Latest News
Top News
Boulders litter Uganda villages crushed by deadly landslide
New Syria law expands state regulation of religious affairs
Genie Francis talks 'General Hospital,' acting and Nutrisystem Special
Storm left wide swath of Florida a communications dead zone
World's fastest camera at 10 trillion frames per second
Review: ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ will shock its spellbound audience Special
Weather in Canada leaves $3 billion worth of grain unharvested
New mechanism found for Arctic warming and melting ice
Review: ‘First Man’ puts audiences in the front seat for the moon landing Special
'Zombie' Hurricane Leslie bears down on Portugal, Spain