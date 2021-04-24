Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Acclaimed country group Parmalee and Blanco Brown top the country charts with "Just The Way." Digital Journal has the scoop. Matt Thomas' velvet voice is smooth as silk and it blends well with Blanco Brown's vocals. The song's music video is vibrant and it compliments the song quite well, and it eloquently conveys its message. "I love you just the way God made you, girl he don’t make mistakes, what you call your imperfections, I call beautiful babe," Thomas sings in the opening verse, and they instantly lure the audience in this sweet song. "Just The Way" is available on digital service providers by Parmalee is comprised of brothers Matt Thomas on lead vocals, and guitar, and Scott Thomas on the drums, as well as their cousin Barry Knox on the bass and Josh McSwain on the guitar. They consistently prove that they are one of country music's most underrated bands, and it is great to see that they have another well-deserved No. 1 under their belt. To learn more about Parmalee and their music, check out their This collaboration is a match made in musical heaven. It has warm and heartfelt lyrics, coupled with a stunning melody, and it encouraged people to stay true to themselves and to stay authentic while advocating self-acceptance. The song's message is very relevant in the trying times that the world is going through these days.Matt Thomas' velvet voice is smooth as silk and it blends well with Blanco Brown's vocals. The song's music video is vibrant and it compliments the song quite well, and it eloquently conveys its message."I love you just the way God made you, girl he don’t make mistakes, what you call your imperfections, I call beautiful babe," Thomas sings in the opening verse, and they instantly lure the audience in this sweet song."Just The Way" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It is upbeat, refreshing, and worthy of the repeat button. Congratulations to Parmalee and Blanco Brown for a job well done. It garners an A rating.Parmalee is comprised of brothers Matt Thomas on lead vocals, and guitar, and Scott Thomas on the drums, as well as their cousin Barry Knox on the bass and Josh McSwain on the guitar. They consistently prove that they are one of country music's most underrated bands, and it is great to see that they have another well-deserved No. 1 under their belt.To learn more about Parmalee and their music, check out their official website More about Parmalee, just the way, Country, blanco brown Parmalee just the way Country blanco brown