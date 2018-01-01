Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Parker McCollum released his latest country album, "Probably Wrong." Digital Journal has the scoop. "I Can't Breathe" is bluesy and soulful, and he picks up the pace with "The Truth." The harmonies on "Misunderstood" also stand out. "Things Are Looking Up" is optimistic and upbeat. After the up-tempo "Blue Eyed Sally," his 10-track CD closes with the nonchalant "Learn to Fly" and the moving tune, his latest single "Hell of a Year." The Verdict Overall, Probably Wrong is available on Read More: Singer-songwriter Parker McCollum chatted with Probably Wrong opens with the sultry, upbeat tune "Memphis Rain," which is this journalist's personal favorite song on the album. It is followed by the moving ballad "South of the City Lights," which features strong harmonies, and the catchy "Lonesome Ten Miles.""I Can't Breathe" is bluesy and soulful, and he picks up the pace with "The Truth." The harmonies on "Misunderstood" also stand out. "Things Are Looking Up" is optimistic and upbeat. After the up-tempo "Blue Eyed Sally," his 10-track CD closes with the nonchalant "Learn to Fly" and the moving tune, his latest single "Hell of a Year."Overall, Parker McCollum soars on his latest studio effort Probably Wrong. He showcases a great deal of talent on this collection, and all of the songs are very versatile. McCollum epitomizes the best that Texas Country has to offer. This CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.Probably Wrong is available on iTunes : Singer-songwriter Parker McCollum chatted with Digital Journal about his new album Probably Wrong. More about Parker McCollum, probably wrong, Album, Country Parker McCollum probably wrong Album Country