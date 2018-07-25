Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York - On July 24, Panic! at the Disco at the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden, as part of his "Pray For The Wicked" Tour. Urie displayed his piercing notes on "Don't Threaten Me with a Good Time," and the audience was singing along with him on "Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind)." It was followed by another new song "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "LA Devotee." He even took his fans to church with "Hallelujah," as he nailed the falsetto. "The Ballad of Mona Lisa" was classic Panic! at the Disco at his finest, and they continued with "Nine in the Afternoon" and a golden version of "Golden Days." Other noteworthy selections included "This Is Gospel," and "Death of a Bachelor," which was the title cut of his fifth studio album. His piano-driven cover of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" stole the show. Equally fun were "Girls/Girls/Boys" and his cover of the perennial '80s classic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. After Urie's distinct cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Panic! at the Disco concluded the set with"Emperor's New Clothes," where he left his die-hard fans wanting to hear more. For the encore, Urie returned with "Say Amen (Saturday Night)," as well as the signature tune "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and subsequently triumphed on "Victorious." The Verdict Overall, Panic! at the Disco was able to put on another top-notch show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. This concert was a great introduction to Urie's Pray for the Wicked album. Urie proves that he is one of the most high-energy and charismatic performers in the contemporary music scene. His love for his craft is evident each time that he takes the stage. Panic! at the Disco's headlining show at Madison Square Garden garnered an A rating. To learn more about The rock band, fronted by Brendon Urie , played for a sold-out venue. The technology and state-of-the-art production of their set was superb. They kicked off their show with the spitfire "(Fuck A) Silver Lining," which is off their latest studio offering, Pray for the Wicked.Urie displayed his piercing notes on "Don't Threaten Me with a Good Time," and the audience was singing along with him on "Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind)." It was followed by another new song "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "LA Devotee." He even took his fans to church with "Hallelujah," as he nailed the falsetto."The Ballad of Mona Lisa" was classic Panic! at the Disco at his finest, and they continued with "Nine in the Afternoon" and a golden version of "Golden Days."Other noteworthy selections included "This Is Gospel," and "Death of a Bachelor," which was the title cut of his fifth studio album. His piano-driven cover of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" stole the show. Equally fun were "Girls/Girls/Boys" and his cover of the perennial '80s classic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper.After Urie's distinct cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Panic! at the Disco concluded the set with"Emperor's New Clothes," where he left his die-hard fans wanting to hear more. For the encore, Urie returned with "Say Amen (Saturday Night)," as well as the signature tune "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and subsequently triumphed on "Victorious."Overall, Panic! at the Disco was able to put on another top-notch show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. This concert was a great introduction to Urie's Pray for the Wicked album. Urie proves that he is one of the most high-energy and charismatic performers in the contemporary music scene. His love for his craft is evident each time that he takes the stage. Panic! at the Disco's headlining show at Madison Square Garden garnered an A rating.To learn more about Panic! at the Disco and his touring schedule, check out his official website More about Panic at The Disco, Madison square garden, New york, Band, Rock Panic at The Disco Madison square garde... New york Band Rock