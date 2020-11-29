The song is feisty, hypnotic, unapologetic, and sassy. She allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine on "Magnetic." Her sultry vocals are reminiscent of Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls meets Tove Lo, and that should be taken as a compliment.
It stands out sonically and lyrically, as it helps paint a vivid picture of the difficulties of forming meaningful relationships. It is an empowering anthem, which underscores one's self-worth.
"Magnetic" is available on Spotify
, Apple Music
, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Pagentri delivers on her new single "Magnetic," which features her crisp and controlled vocals. This catchy tune will certainly be everyone's guilty pleasure and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
