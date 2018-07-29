Email
Review: Olivia Newton-John 'magical' on Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Veteran music sensation Olivia Newton-John surprised a lucky couple on their big day for "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Freeform.
Olivia Newton-John was backed by a full band, and she serenaded the couple (Christina and Jarrod) to her classic single "Magic." This was quite the moving moment since Christina was a cancer survivor herself (similar to Olivia Newton-John who battled cancer twice in her life).
"Magic" by Olivia Newton-John spent one week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts in August of 1980.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia was ranked in the Top 30 "Most Technologically Advanced Cancer Centers in the World."
The Verdict
Overall, Olivia Newton-John's surprise performance of "Magic" was indeed magical on Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings on Freeform. The acclaimed songstress commanded the Disney stage with grace and elegance. She proved to be a true song stylist, and that her music will stand the test of time. Her resonant live performance of "Magic" garnered an A rating.
To learn more about Olivia Newton-John and her music, check out her official website, and her Facebook page.
