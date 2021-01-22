Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi stun in 'Window in the Wall' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi join forces on their new duet, "Window in the Wall," which was released via Greenhill Records.
A piano-laden ballad, "A Window in the Wall" has a stirring vibe to it. Chloe Lattanzi allows her crisp, crystalline voice to shine and it blends well with Newton-John's harking, timeless voice. The song has a warm and optimistic message to it, which is so important during these trying times that the world is going through.
Newton-John shared that it was a "special" experience for her to collaborate with her daughter Chloe, and rightfully so.
"Window in the Wall" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It was produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. It is an anthem of hope, faith, and unity. "Window in the Wall" is a match made in musical heaven, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Dame Olivia Newton-John and her music, check out her Facebook page.
For more information on Chloe Lattanzi, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John
Greenhill Records
More about Olivia NewtonJohn, Chloe Lattanzi, window in the wall
 
Latest News
Top News
Japan dismisses Olympics cancellation report as teams back Games
Review: Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi stun in 'Window in the Wall' Special
Biden orders food aid for Americans but Trump impeachment looms
Russia cracks down on Navalny allies ahead of protests
Baghdad blasts expose gaps in Iraq's strained military
Facebook 'supreme court' to judge Trump suspension
Italy probes TikTok 'blackout challenge' death of 10-year-old girl
Dan Reardon to release 'Backseat Love' country single
Chatting with Enzo Zelocchi: Actor, producer, and director Special
China blasts 'gross interference' by EU lawmakers on Hong Kong