A piano-laden ballad, "A Window in the Wall" has a stirring vibe to it. Chloe Lattanzi allows her crisp, crystalline voice to shine and it blends well with Newton-John's harking, timeless voice. The song has a warm and optimistic message to it, which is so important during these trying times that the world is going through.
Newton-John
shared that it was a "special" experience for her to collaborate with her daughter Chloe, and rightfully so.
. It was produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. It is an anthem of hope, faith, and unity. "Window in the Wall" is a match made in musical heaven, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John
Greenhill Records