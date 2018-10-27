Electronic producer and DJ Oliver Heldens is back stronger than ever with "Fire In My Soul," where he collaborates with singer-songwriter Shungudzo.
This track is a match made in electronic heaven. Shungudzo lends her breathy, crisp vocals on the song, which help elevate it to a higher level, coupled with Heldens' brilliant production.
"Fire In My Soul" was co-produced by Heldens and two-time Grammy-winning producer Oak Felder.
A few days ago, it was revealed that Heldens made the Top 10 in the 2018 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, where he ranks at No. 9, thus moving up four spots from his last year's ranking. Heldens also inked a record deal with RCA Records.
This past August, Digital Journal reported that Heldens partnered with the Plastic Soup Foundation, in order to help eliminate ocean pollution.
"Fire In My Soul" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Oliver Heldens and Shungudzo are delightful on their new collaboration. It is certain to be an anthem at dance floors and electronic festivals worldwide. "Fire In My Soul" garners an A rating.
To learn more about world renowned DJ and producer Oliver Heldens, check out his official website.