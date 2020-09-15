Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Rising country duo October Rose will be releasing their new single "Whiskey Cold" on Friday, September 18. Digital Journal has the scoop. Particularly impressive about this tune is that it's an "opposites attract" song and it is filled with raw emotions. They wanted to capture how people from two different worlds could still find love, and it is safe to say that they accomplished that goal. "Whiskey Cold" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from October Rose in the near future. To learn more about Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with The song was co-penned by Derek Allan and Leanne Weiss; moreover, it was subsequently produced by Chris Badami at Portrait Recording Studios. It stands out vocally, lyrically and sonically. Allan and Weiss' soaring harmonies blend well together and they produce one true country music event.Particularly impressive about this tune is that it's an "opposites attract" song and it is filled with raw emotions. They wanted to capture how people from two different worlds could still find love, and it is safe to say that they accomplished that goal."Whiskey Cold" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here . There is something in it for everybody, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from October Rose in the near future.To learn more about October Rose and their new single "Whiskey Cold," check out their official website and their Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Derek Allan of October Rose. More about October Rose, whiskey cold, Single, Country October Rose whiskey cold Single Country