The song was co-penned by Derek Allan and Leanne Weiss; moreover, it was subsequently produced by Chris Badami at Portrait Recording Studios. It stands out vocally, lyrically and sonically. Allan and Weiss' soaring harmonies blend well together and they produce one true country music event.
Particularly impressive about this tune is that it's an "opposites attract" song and it is filled with raw emotions. They wanted to capture how people from two different worlds could still find love, and it is safe to say that they accomplished that goal.
"Whiskey Cold" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here
. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from October Rose in the near future.
To learn more about October Rose
and their new single "Whiskey Cold," check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Derek Allan
of October Rose.