Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Oceans releases charming new single 'Rollercoaster' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 5, Oceans released his latest single "Rollercoaster." Digital Journal has the scoop. He is able to take listeners on a ride with this track.
The song is nonchalant and mellow coupled with a carefree vibe. The lyrics are warm and relatable, and the melody stands out by a mile. It is about the highs and lows that one has experienced, especially in relationships.
"Rollercoaster" is available on Spotify. His future in the music business ought to be bright and promising. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and "Rollercoaster" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Oceans and his new single "Rollercoaster," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
Instagram

theoceansown)

More about Oceans, Single, Rollercoaster
 
Latest News
Top News
Jay Allen to perform first full-band country concert of 2021
Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study
'Shoot me instead': Myanmar nun pleads with junta forces
EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immunity
Lula's return reshuffles the deck in divided Brazil
Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station
French nuclear tests infected 'almost entire Polynesian population': report
Despite vaccinations — Covid outbreak at BC care home declared
Lula: Brazil's embattled working-class hero
Pressure builds on palace after Harry and Meghan racism claims