On March 5, Oceans released his latest single "Rollercoaster." Digital Journal has the scoop. He is able to take listeners on a ride with this track. "Rollercoaster" is available on Spotify. The song is nonchalant and mellow coupled with a carefree vibe. The lyrics are warm and relatable, and the melody stands out by a mile. It is about the highs and lows that one has experienced, especially in relationships. His future in the music business ought to be bright and promising. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and "Rollercoaster" garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Oceans and his new single "Rollercoaster," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.