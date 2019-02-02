Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising pop trio OBB released their brand new single "7 Billion" via their record label, Curb Records. The song is also accompanied by its new music video. They just released their music video for "7 Billion" on February 1 on their official YouTube channel, which is well-done, and worth more than just a passing glance. It was written and directed by the band members themselves, which is comprised of Zach, Nich, and Jacob Oswald, and it was filmed at the Bonneville Salt Flats in northwestern Utah. OBB is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. "7 Billion" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about the pop band "7 Billion" is the follow-up to OBB's Is This a Thing EP, which was released in mid-October of 2018. The new song's lyrics are certainly catchy, and the same holds true for its hooks and melodies.They just released their music video for "7 Billion" on February 1 on their official YouTube channel, which is well-done, and worth more than just a passing glance. It was written and directed by the band members themselves, which is comprised of Zach, Nich, and Jacob Oswald, and it was filmed at the Bonneville Salt Flats in northwestern Utah. OBB is originally from Atlanta, Georgia."7 Billion" is available on Spotify and on iTunes Overall, OBB is superb on their new single "7 Billion" and its music video. They exhibit a great deal of potential and it is evident that they have everything it takes to make it in the music business. This refreshing new song "7 Billion" and its music video both earn an A rating.To learn more about the pop band OBB and their single "7 Billion," check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about OBB, 7 billion, Single, Music, Video OBB 7 billion Single Music Video