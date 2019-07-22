Trevor Penick
, Jacob Underwood, Dan Miller
, and Erik-Michael Estrada
allowed their velvet harmonies to shine on "Over" during their performance on Strahan and Sara
on ABC. One can really hear their hearts on that song, which features Colton Underwood
from The Bachelor
, and what makes it even more special is that the proceeds help charities.
O-Town's forthcoming self-titled studio album, O.T.W.N
, will be released on August 2.
On July 24, O-Town will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of the "Pop 2000" Tour, which will be hosted by Lance Bass
of NSYNC. They will be joined by Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, and Tyler Hilton.
Their forthcoming album, O.T.W.N
, is available for pre-order on iTunes
.
To learn more about O-Town and their tour dates, check out their official website
.