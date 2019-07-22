Email
article imageReview: O-Town terrific on 'Over' performance on 'Good Morning America' Special

By Markos Papadatos     40 mins ago in Music
On July 22, the multi-platinum pop group O-Town performed their smash single "Over" on "Strahan and Sara" on "Good Morning America."
Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, Dan Miller, and Erik-Michael Estrada allowed their velvet harmonies to shine on "Over" during their performance on Strahan and Sara on ABC. One can really hear their hearts on that song, which features Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, and what makes it even more special is that the proceeds help charities.
O-Town's forthcoming self-titled studio album, O.T.W.N, will be released on August 2.
On July 24, O-Town will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of the "Pop 2000" Tour, which will be hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC. They will be joined by Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, and Tyler Hilton.
Their forthcoming album, O.T.W.N, is available for pre-order on iTunes.
To learn more about O-Town and their tour dates, check out their official website.
