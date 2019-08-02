Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music On August 2, acclaimed pop group O-Town released their latest studio offering, "The O.T.W.N Album," which is comprised of 12 tracks. It continues with "Empty Space" and it is followed by the soaring ballad, " After the Lights" is fun and liberating, while the title track "O.T.W.N." is filled with raw emotions. After the melodically-stunning "So Goodnight," it closes with the nonchalant "Shady Business" and the uptempo and unflinching "Cut the Cord," which is extremely radio-friendly. The O.T.W.N Album is available on The Verdict Overall, O-Town's latest musical effort is sheer bliss. It is certainly one of the most autobiographical albums to date and their most compelling collective piece of musical work to date. They prove they are still at the top of their game, musically. The O.T.W.N Album garners an A rating. Read More: O-Town sat down and chatted with The O.T.W.N Album opens with the upbeat and sassy "Off" and it is followed by the inspirational and anthemic "Hello World," as well as "Giants," which has a neat electro-pop vibe to it.It continues with "Empty Space" and it is followed by the soaring ballad, " Over ," which features their velvet harmonies. "After the Lights" is fun and liberating, while the title track "O.T.W.N." is filled with raw emotions.After the melodically-stunning "So Goodnight," it closes with the nonchalant "Shady Business" and the uptempo and unflinching "Cut the Cord," which is extremely radio-friendly.The O.T.W.N Album is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, O-Town's latest musical effort is sheer bliss. It is certainly one of the most autobiographical albums to date and their most compelling collective piece of musical work to date. They prove they are still at the top of their game, musically. The O.T.W.N Album garners an A rating.: O-Town sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at The Paramount about their new album and the impact of technology on the music business. More about otown, The OTWN Album, Album, Pop, Over otown The OTWN Album Album Pop Over