Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: O-Town releases greatest album to date — 'The O.T.W.N Album' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
On August 2, acclaimed pop group O-Town released their latest studio offering, "The O.T.W.N Album," which is comprised of 12 tracks.
The O.T.W.N Album opens with the upbeat and sassy "Off" and it is followed by the inspirational and anthemic "Hello World," as well as "Giants," which has a neat electro-pop vibe to it.
It continues with "Empty Space" and it is followed by the soaring ballad, "Over," which features their velvet harmonies. "
After the Lights" is fun and liberating, while the title track "O.T.W.N." is filled with raw emotions.
After the melodically-stunning "So Goodnight," it closes with the nonchalant "Shady Business" and the uptempo and unflinching "Cut the Cord," which is extremely radio-friendly.
The O.T.W.N Album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, O-Town's latest musical effort is sheer bliss. It is certainly one of the most autobiographical albums to date and their most compelling collective piece of musical work to date. They prove they are still at the top of their game, musically. The O.T.W.N Album garners an A rating.
Read More: O-Town sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at The Paramount about their new album and the impact of technology on the music business.
More about otown, The OTWN Album, Album, Pop, Over
 
Latest News
Top News
German schools ban Office 365 over privacy concerns: Interview Special
Nigeria's Buhari faces flak over cabinet picks
Review: 'American Idol' alumna Diana DeGarmo stunning on 'Gemini' album Special
Review: O-Town releases greatest album to date — 'The O.T.W.N Album' Special
Tesla announces utility-scale energy storage product — Megapack
Microsoft helps to develop the ‘high-tech’ hospital of the future
Randy Travis talks memoir, new song, Country Music Hall of Fame Special
'Forgotten' Roma Holocaust marked at Auschwitz ceremony
12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte opens up about future plans Special
India warns tourists to leave Kashmir over 'terror' threat