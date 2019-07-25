Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Huntington - On July 24, acclaimed pop group O-Town performed at The Paramount in Huntington as part of the "Pop 2000" Tour, which was hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC. They kicked off their set with their throwback hit "Liquid Dreams" and they immediately broke into "Chasin' After You" and their newer tune "Whatchu Wanna Do." Their dance moves were spot-on throughout the entire evening. They picked up the pace with the spitfire "After The Lights Go Out." "Long Island, you with me?" Trevor Penick asked from the band. "Scream," he exclaimed. Dan Miller greeted the Huntington audience and welcomed them all to the "Pop 2000" Tour. "Make some noise," Miller said, wearing his Lady Gaga T-shirt. They showcased their velvet harmonies on " They took their fans on a trip down memory lane to 2001 with "We Fit Together," which had a nonchalant and mellow vibe to it. Equally stunning was their live performance of their charity single "Hello World." They also included a medley of such songs as Shawn Mendes' "Treat You Better," Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," as well as "Don't Let Me Down" and "Cry Me A River," where Erik-Michael Estrada belted out the high notes. Other noteworthy songs included "Off" and "Giants." O-Town also paid homage to NSYNC with "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Bye Bye Bye," which they danced to the tee (matching the NSYNC moves); moreover, Lance Bass returned to the stage and danced with them, and the crowd went nuts. O-Town revealed that they have a new studio album, O.T.W.N, coming out on August 2, which is available for pre-order on Ursula Bailey, fan and attendee, remarked that the show was "great" and noted that this was a "belated Mother's Day gift" for herself. The Verdict Overall, O-Town was able to put on a fantastic live show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue, and they delivered. Judging from a few of the new songs that they performed, their upcoming album should be very promising. Their charismatic live set at The Paramount garnered five out of five stars. O-Town shared the stage with such musical acts as Tyler Hilton, Ryan Cabrera and Aaron Carter , all of which were talented in their own right.They kicked off their set with their throwback hit "Liquid Dreams" and they immediately broke into "Chasin' After You" and their newer tune "Whatchu Wanna Do." Their dance moves were spot-on throughout the entire evening.They picked up the pace with the spitfire "After The Lights Go Out." "Long Island, you with me?" Trevor Penick asked from the band. "Scream," he exclaimed.Dan Miller greeted the Huntington audience and welcomed them all to the "Pop 2000" Tour. "Make some noise," Miller said, wearing his Lady Gaga T-shirt. They showcased their velvet harmonies on " Over ," which was a pure delight.They took their fans on a trip down memory lane to 2001 with "We Fit Together," which had a nonchalant and mellow vibe to it. Equally stunning was their live performance of their charity single "Hello World." They also included a medley of such songs as Shawn Mendes' "Treat You Better," Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," as well as "Don't Let Me Down" and "Cry Me A River," where Erik-Michael Estrada belted out the high notes.Other noteworthy songs included "Off" and "Giants." O-Town also paid homage to NSYNC with "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Bye Bye Bye," which they danced to the tee (matching the NSYNC moves); moreover, Lance Bass returned to the stage and danced with them, and the crowd went nuts.O-Town revealed that they have a new studio album, O.T.W.N, coming out on August 2, which is available for pre-order on iTunes Ursula Bailey, fan and attendee, remarked that the show was "great" and noted that this was a "belated Mother's Day gift" for herself.Overall, O-Town was able to put on a fantastic live show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue, and they delivered. Judging from a few of the new songs that they performed, their upcoming album should be very promising. Their charismatic live set at The Paramount garnered five out of five stars. More about otown, the paramount, pop 2000, Tour, Over otown the paramount pop 2000 Tour Over