Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rock group O.A.R. has released their new single and music video for "Miss You All The Time" via Red Music. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their song's music video was directed by Rudy Mancuso and it was subsequently produced by Shots Studios. He did a solid job on the video, which adds to the song's appeal. On December 2, O.A.R. will be playing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. The Verdict Overall, Marc Roberge and To learn more about "Miss You All The Time" is available on Marc Roberge's vocals on "Miss You All The Time" are crisp and haunting at the same time. Their lyrics are heartfelt and will resonate well with their fans and listeners. On December 2, O.A.R. will be playing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Overall, Marc Roberge and O.A.R. are able to captivate with their new single "Miss You All The Time." It is one of their finest musical works to date, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. It is filled with raw emotions. "Miss You All The Time" garners an A rating. To learn more about O.A.R., their new music, and their tour dates, check out their official website, and their Facebook page. "Miss You All The Time" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.