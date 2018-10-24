Rock group O.A.R. has released their new single and music video for "Miss You All The Time" via Red Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Marc Roberge's vocals on "Miss You All The Time" are crisp and haunting at the same time. Their lyrics are heartfelt and will resonate well with their fans and listeners.
Their song's music video was directed by Rudy Mancuso and it was subsequently produced by Shots Studios. He did a solid job on the video, which adds to the song's appeal.
On December 2, O.A.R. will be playing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
The Verdict
Overall, Marc Roberge and O.A.R. are able to captivate with their new single "Miss You All The Time." It is one of their finest musical works to date, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. It is filled with raw emotions. "Miss You All The Time" garners an A rating.
