Their song "Just Like Paradise" is soothing, nonchalant and liberating. It has an infectious, reggae and island vibe to it, coupled by Marc Roberge's rich, mellow vocals.
"Just Like Paradise" will be available on Friday, February 16 on all digital platforms.
The band also announced that they will be kicking off their "Just Like Paradise" summer tour, with special musical guest Matt Nathanson
.
On March 23, O.A.R.
will be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, as part of the "Concert for Dreams" benefit show, which aids the Garden of Dreams Foundation; moreover, the proceeds from the event help children that are facing such challenging situations as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.
The Verdict
Overall, O.A.R.
soars on their latest radio single "Just Like Paradise. They prove to be a true force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Marc Roberge's voice is smooth as silk. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about O.A.R., their new music and touring schedule, check out their official website
.