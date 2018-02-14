Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Rock group O.A.R. has released their brand new radio single "Just Like Paradise," and it is a refreshing and calming tune. "Just Like Paradise" will be available on Friday, February 16 on all digital platforms. The band also announced that they will be kicking off their "Just Like Paradise" summer tour, with special musical guest On March 23, The Verdict Overall, To learn more about O.A.R., their new music and touring schedule, check out their Their song "Just Like Paradise" is soothing, nonchalant and liberating. It has an infectious, reggae and island vibe to it, coupled by Marc Roberge's rich, mellow vocals."Just Like Paradise" will be available on Friday, February 16 on all digital platforms.The band also announced that they will be kicking off their "Just Like Paradise" summer tour, with special musical guest Matt Nathanson On March 23, O.A.R. will be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, as part of the "Concert for Dreams" benefit show, which aids the Garden of Dreams Foundation; moreover, the proceeds from the event help children that are facing such challenging situations as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.Overall, O.A.R. soars on their latest radio single "Just Like Paradise. They prove to be a true force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Marc Roberge's voice is smooth as silk. It garners an A rating.To learn more about O.A.R., their new music and touring schedule, check out their official website More about Oar, Just Like Paradise, Rock, matt nathanson Oar Just Like Paradise Rock matt nathanson