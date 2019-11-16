This marked their second consecutive show at this Long Island venue in two days as part of "The Mighty Fall" Tour, presented by SiriusXM The Pulse. They also played The Paramount
this past December, as they were wrapping up their "Just Like Paradise" Tour.
It was great to hear them sing their classic hits "Peace" and "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," which is this journalist's all-time favorite O.A.R. tune, as well as songs from their latest studio offering, The Mighty
, such as "California," featuring Marc Roberge's crisp vocals, the midtempo and nonchalant "Knocking at Your Door" and the atmospheric "Free."
Equally moving was the stirring ballad "All Because of You," as well as "Are You For Real" and "Nantucket Is Gone," which is pure ear candy.
An added treat was Roberge and the band covering "The Downeaster Alexa" by Billy Joel, which was sheer bliss.
The Mighty
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
In summation, O.A.R. was superb at The Paramount on Long Island. Their set was high-octane, entertaining and fun. O.A.R. gets better every time that they take the stage, and they prove that they are one of the most underrated bands out there.
Most importantly, O.A.R. allowed their organic music to speak for itself, and that speaks volumes of their musicianship. Their concert at The Paramount garnered an A rating. Well done guys.
To learn more about O.A.R. and their music, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.
