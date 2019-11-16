Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On November 15, acclaimed rock group O.A.R. performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, for a good turnout. It was great to hear them sing their classic hits "Peace" and "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," which is this journalist's all-time favorite O.A.R. tune, as well as songs from their latest studio offering, The Mighty, such as "California," featuring Marc Roberge's crisp vocals, the midtempo and nonchalant "Knocking at Your Door" and the atmospheric "Free." Equally moving was the stirring ballad "All Because of You," as well as "Are You For Real" and "Nantucket Is Gone," which is pure ear candy. An added treat was Roberge and the band covering "The Downeaster Alexa" by Billy Joel, which was sheer bliss. The Mighty is available on The Verdict In summation, O.A.R. was superb at The Paramount on Long Island. Their set was high-octane, entertaining and fun. O.A.R. gets better every time that they take the stage, and they prove that they are one of the most underrated bands out there. Most importantly, O.A.R. allowed their organic music to speak for itself, and that speaks volumes of their musicianship. Their concert at The Paramount garnered an A rating. Well done guys. To learn more about O.A.R. and their music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed O.A.R. This marked their second consecutive show at this Long Island venue in two days as part of "The Mighty Fall" Tour, presented by SiriusXM The Pulse. They also played The Paramount this past December, as they were wrapping up their "Just Like Paradise" Tour.It was great to hear them sing their classic hits "Peace" and "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," which is this journalist's all-time favorite O.A.R. tune, as well as songs from their latest studio offering, The Mighty, such as "California," featuring Marc Roberge's crisp vocals, the midtempo and nonchalant "Knocking at Your Door" and the atmospheric "Free."Equally moving was the stirring ballad "All Because of You," as well as "Are You For Real" and "Nantucket Is Gone," which is pure ear candy.An added treat was Roberge and the band covering "The Downeaster Alexa" by Billy Joel, which was sheer bliss.The Mighty is available on Apple Music and on Spotify In summation, O.A.R. was superb at The Paramount on Long Island. Their set was high-octane, entertaining and fun. O.A.R. gets better every time that they take the stage, and they prove that they are one of the most underrated bands out there.Most importantly, O.A.R. allowed their organic music to speak for itself, and that speaks volumes of their musicianship. Their concert at The Paramount garnered an A rating. Well done guys.To learn more about O.A.R. and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed O.A.R. Mighty studio album. More about Oar, Paramount, Huntington, Long island Oar Paramount Huntington Long island