Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: O.A.R. puts on upbeat concert at The Paramount on Long Island Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - On November 15, acclaimed rock group O.A.R. performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, for a good turnout.
This marked their second consecutive show at this Long Island venue in two days as part of "The Mighty Fall" Tour, presented by SiriusXM The Pulse. They also played The Paramount this past December, as they were wrapping up their "Just Like Paradise" Tour.
It was great to hear them sing their classic hits "Peace" and "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," which is this journalist's all-time favorite O.A.R. tune, as well as songs from their latest studio offering, The Mighty, such as "California," featuring Marc Roberge's crisp vocals, the midtempo and nonchalant "Knocking at Your Door" and the atmospheric "Free."
Equally moving was the stirring ballad "All Because of You," as well as "Are You For Real" and "Nantucket Is Gone," which is pure ear candy.
An added treat was Roberge and the band covering "The Downeaster Alexa" by Billy Joel, which was sheer bliss.
The Mighty is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
In summation, O.A.R. was superb at The Paramount on Long Island. Their set was high-octane, entertaining and fun. O.A.R. gets better every time that they take the stage, and they prove that they are one of the most underrated bands out there.
Most importantly, O.A.R. allowed their organic music to speak for itself, and that speaks volumes of their musicianship. Their concert at The Paramount garnered an A rating. Well done guys.
To learn more about O.A.R. and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed O.A.R. Mighty studio album.
More about Oar, Paramount, Huntington, Long island
 
Latest News
Top News
Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr to appear at 2020 Expo Explosion
Personnel emerge from PLA barracks in Hong Kong to help clean-up
Australian man survives croc attack by gouging its eye
Cameroon plans February polls under shadow of violence
Op-Ed: Oxygen release on Mars – New options for life?
Armed men storm Guaido party headquarters in Venezuela
Trump at odds with others in claiming US in Syria only for oil
Delving into the Android OS/Qualcomm vulnerability Special
Trump to attend NATO summit in London, days before UK vote
Oscar Wilde's stolen ring found by Dutch 'art detective'