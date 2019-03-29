Email
article imageReview: O.A.R. is back with a 'Mighty' new rocking album Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 29, the acclaimed rock group O.A.R. released their latest musical effort "The Mighty" via the record label, RED Music.
The CD opens with the nonchalant and mellow "Knocking at Your Door" and it is followed by the stunning "California," which has neat hooks to it, as well as "Free," which has a laid-back groove to it.
"Turn It Up Slow" has a retro '80s vibe to it, while "Miss You All the Time" is melancholic and stirring at the same time. "Be Easy" is a noteworthy acoustic ballad, which features front-man Marc Roberge's crisp, rumbling voice, and it closes with "Are You For Real," and with the sultry "Nantucket Is Gone."
The Mighty is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, O.A.R. delight with their refreshing new album The Might. Lead singer Marc Roberge's vocals are smooth as silk. There is something in it for everything, and it proves that the band's sound is constantly evolving for the better. This eclectic 10-track collection garners an A rating.
To learn more about O.A.R., their new album and their tour dates, check out their official website.
