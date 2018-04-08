Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 24, electronic musician Nytrix and pop-punk star Luciana released a music video for their smash collaboration "Trouble." This rocking collaboration by "Trouble" is available on The Verdict Overall, Nyrix and Luciana deliver on their sassy new music video for "Trouble." The cinematography is killer, with an infectious drop, and it is worth well more than just a passing glance. Sit back and relax and let Nytrix and Luciana take you on an adventurous ride with "Trouble." This music video garners an A rating. For more information on electronic sensation Read More: Digital Journal gave Nytrix and Luciana's single " Their music video for "Trouble" is refreshing, with a psychedelic and futuristic vibe to it. Just when one thought that it could not possibly get any better than the track itself, the music video helps elevate the song to a higher level. It is filled with action, fun and suspense.This rocking collaboration by Nytrix and Luciana is a match in electronic music heaven."Trouble" is available on Spotify Overall, Nyrix and Luciana deliver on their sassy new music video for "Trouble." The cinematography is killer, with an infectious drop, and it is worth well more than just a passing glance. Sit back and relax and let Nytrix and Luciana take you on an adventurous ride with "Trouble." This music video garners an A rating.For more information on electronic sensation Nytrix and "Trouble," follow check out his Facebook page and on Instagram Digital Journal gave Nytrix and Luciana's single " Trouble " a glowing review. More about Nytrix, luciana, Trouble, Video Nytrix luciana Trouble Video