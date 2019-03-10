By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 8, global music star Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dedicated fans celebrated her music at Penn Station following the show, which resulted in an impromptu party. During the actual concert, "Dancing On My Own" got an enormous response as everybody was reciting the lyrics verbatim, with Robyn singing and showcasing her killer dance moves. Her up-tempo and infectious version of the song displayed the Swedish music queen's sense of triumph. This pleasant and joyous news got back to Robyn and she reacted on Her latest studio offering, Honey, is available on Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Robyn's new album Following her sold-out concert, fans and electronic music listeners from all over the world burst into a spontaneous dance party as they waited for the subway trains to stop by. This is something that would only happen in the "Big Apple." They were singing and dancing along to her Grammy-nominated anthem "Dancing On My Own," as part of the quintessential dance after-party.During the actual concert, "Dancing On My Own" got an enormous response as everybody was reciting the lyrics verbatim, with Robyn singing and showcasing her killer dance moves. Her up-tempo and infectious version of the song displayed the Swedish music queen's sense of triumph.This pleasant and joyous news got back to Robyn and she reacted on social media . Robyn noted that she is "overwhelmed." "Someone just posted this video and I can't believe the love in this subway station. Thank you New York," she said, graciously.Her latest studio offering, Honey, is available on iTunes and on Spotify . The album was released via Konichiwa and Interscope Records.: Digital Journal reviewed Robyn's new album Honey More about Penn station, robyn, Madison square garden, Subway, Concert Penn station robyn Madison square garde... Subway Concert