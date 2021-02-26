Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Noah Schnacky released his optimistic new single "She Broke My Heart." Digital Journal has the scoop. He wrote this tune along with Laura Veltz and Lindsay Rimes as a positive spin to what could be a challenging time. He acknowledged that serendipity in his life has come during the most difficult times. In this song, Schnacky reflects on the upside of a breakup, and he does so in a unique and original way. "She Broke My Heart" is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, "She Broke My Heart" by Noah Schnacky is a fun and nonchalant track. It is extremely catchy and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Schnacky deserves to become the next big male star in music. To learn more about This refreshing single was released on February 26 via Big Machine Records. He is able to turn heartbreak into a positive outcome. Anybody who has ever had a broken heart can relate to its lyrics and its message. Schnacky allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on this track. Well done.He wrote this tune along with Laura Veltz and Lindsay Rimes as a positive spin to what could be a challenging time. He acknowledged that serendipity in his life has come during the most difficult times.In this song, Schnacky reflects on the upside of a breakup, and he does so in a unique and original way."She Broke My Heart" is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, "She Broke My Heart" by Noah Schnacky is a fun and nonchalant track. It is extremely catchy and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Schnacky deserves to become the next big male star in music.To learn more about Noah Schnacky , check out his official website and Facebook page More about Noah Schnacky, she broke my heart, Artist Noah Schnacky she broke my heart Artist