Actor and musician Noah Reid ("Schitt's Creek") released his superb studio album "Gemini."

"Honesty" kicks off the album at an upbeat pace, and it instantly lures listeners into this musical effort. It is followed by the crisp, polished ballad "Underwater," and the optimistic "Hold On," which is full of encouragement.

He shows some attitude on "Hate This Town," while "Got You" had a neat groove to it. "American Roads" is up-tempo and progressive, and "Jacob's Dream" is sheer bliss. Equally noteworthy is the piano-laden "Neverending December," whose lyrics are pure poetry, and the stirring "Heroes/Ghosts."

"I Guess I'll Just Lie Here" is a heavenly acoustic ballad, and it closes with "I Had a Dream Last Night," which builds into a musical event, and on a fitting note with "I Miss Writing Songs."

The Verdict

Overall, Noah Reid delights on his latest studio offering, Gemini, which is warm and heartfelt, and it showcases his strong storytelling ability. Each song on this album has its own identity and that makes it hard to select a favorite.

Reid is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. He is like a modern-day John Mellencamp meets Jackson Browne, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Gemini is refreshing and it garners an A rating.