Review: Noah Reid of 'Schitt's Creek' releases superb album 'Gemini'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Actor and musician Noah Reid ("Schitt's Creek") released his superb studio album "Gemini." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Honesty" kicks off the album at an upbeat pace, and it instantly lures listeners into this musical effort. It is followed by the crisp, polished ballad "Underwater," and the optimistic "Hold On," which is full of encouragement.
He shows some attitude on "Hate This Town," while "Got You" had a neat groove to it. "American Roads" is up-tempo and progressive, and "Jacob's Dream" is sheer bliss. Equally noteworthy is the piano-laden "Neverending December," whose lyrics are pure poetry, and the stirring "Heroes/Ghosts."
"I Guess I'll Just Lie Here" is a heavenly acoustic ballad, and it closes with "I Had a Dream Last Night," which builds into a musical event, and on a fitting note with "I Miss Writing Songs."
Gemini is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Noah Reid delights on his latest studio offering, Gemini, which is warm and heartfelt, and it showcases his strong storytelling ability. Each song on this album has its own identity and that makes it hard to select a favorite.
Reid is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. He is like a modern-day John Mellencamp meets Jackson Browne, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Gemini is refreshing and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Noah Reid and his music, check out his official website, Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Schitt s Creek actor and musician Noah Reid
'Schitt's Creek' actor and musician Noah Reid
Norm Wong
Read More: "Simply The Best" by Noah Reid (featured on Schitt's Creek) garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Noah Reid releases Simply The Best cover
Noah Reid releases 'Simply The Best' cover
Noah Reid official cover art
Noah Reid, Actor, Musician, schitt's creek, gemini
 
