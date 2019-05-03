Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Brooklyn - On May 2, veteran singer-songwriter Nile Rodgers performed with Chic at the Barclays Center, where they opened for global music star Cher. They kicked off their set with "Everybody Dance," and it was followed by the equally fun and uplifting "Dance, Dance, Dance," as well as "I Want Your Love." Their version of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" was sultry and atmospheric. An added treat was hearing them pay homage to David Bowie with "Let's Dance." After "Le Freak," they closed with "Rapper's Delight," which was mashed-up with "Good Times" in a clever fashion. The Verdict Overall, Chic and This Brooklyn show was a part of Cher's headlining " Here We Go Again " Tour. Rodgers commanded the stage well, and his talent on guitar and songwriting is in a league of its own. All of the songs they performed tonight were either written or produced by Rodgers, or both.They kicked off their set with "Everybody Dance," and it was followed by the equally fun and uplifting "Dance, Dance, Dance," as well as "I Want Your Love." Kimberly Davis and Folami nailed the lead vocals, and the band rocked on "I'm Coming Out" and "Upside Down," both of which were made famous by Diana Ross. They were able to get the party started with Sister Sledge's "He's the Greatest Dancer," and their signature tune "We Are Family."Their version of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" was sultry and atmospheric. An added treat was hearing them pay homage to David Bowie with "Let's Dance." After "Le Freak," they closed with "Rapper's Delight," which was mashed-up with "Good Times" in a clever fashion.Overall, Chic and Nile Rodgers were able to get the Barclays Center audience pumped up for Cher . They prove that they are one of the most underrated bands out there. Chic always puts on a great show, and their show is filled with nostalgia. Davis and Folami knocked the vocals out of the ballpark. Their opening set garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about nile rodgers, Cher, chic, Barclays Center nile rodgers Cher chic Barclays Center